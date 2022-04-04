Eiza González says goodbye to blonde hair and welcomes back her natural tone

A week after Eiza González debuted a platinum blonde hairdo, the Mexican actress is back to her brunette locks. The star was captured visiting the San Vicente Bungalows ahead of her movie premiere.

González upcoming film, Ambulance, hits theaters on April 8 and tells the story of two brothers (Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) who hijack an ambulance after their robbery goes wrong. Eiza González plays the role, Cam Thompson, one of the paramedic driving the medically equipped vehicle.

The 32-year-old star recently was at a special screening of the movie at Odeon Leicester Square in London. In an interview with Movie Roar, González said the role allowed her to honor Latinx front-line workers. “Especially since this movie occurs in Los Angeles, I see a lot of Latino frontline responders and a lot of either cops or front-line responders, and I felt like it was an incredible opportunity to play a Latinx or Latina character that was embodied in an incredible light. A woman that was relentless, that would do anything for someone else, that would sacrifice her life,” the Baby Driver star said.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Eiza Gonzalez and Jake Gyllenhaal attend the UK Special Screening of “Ambulance” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on March 23, 2022 in London, England.

“It was just something that really elevated my culture. And even though I don’t necessarily have to speak Spanish to do that, it felt like a great opportunity to do that and honor Latinx people that I know are out there fighting every day for other people’s lives,” she continued.