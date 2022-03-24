Puerto Rican actress Kiara Liz makes her Hollywood debut alongside Cole Hauser and Mel Gibson in the action thriller ‘Panama’
Rising star

Puerto Rican actress Kiara Liz debuts in Hollywood alongside Cole Hauser and Mel Gibson in ‘Panama’

The former beauty pageant plays the role of Camila, a malicious Colombian woman searching for a better life

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Puerto Rican actress Kiara Liz debuts in Hollywood in the film Panama, alongside Cole Hauser and Mel Gibson. The former beauty pageant plays the role of Camila, a malicious Colombian woman searching for a better life.

“I’m excited and happy for my Hollywood debut. My character is Camila; she is the girlfriend of ‘Becker’ played by Cole Hauser. My character came from Colombia to Panama fleeing from her demons,” Liz explains. “She learned to make a living at the expense of her body, but despite being very immersed in her reality, she hopes to have a better life. She is malicious, independent, and impulsive,” said the actress.

Puerto Rican actress Kiara Liz makes her Hollywood debut alongside Cole Hauser and Mel Gibson in the action thriller ‘Panama’©Agencies
Puerto Rican actress Kiara Liz makes her Hollywood debut alongside Cole Hauser and Mel Gibson in the action thriller ‘Panama’

Panama is directed by Mark Neveldine and follows James Becker (Hauser), a tough and decorated ex-marine sent undercover by his former commander, Stark (Gibson), to execute a high-value deal with unreliable adversaries. Daniel Adams and William R. Barber write the screenplay.

Related

Latina actress Teresa Ruiz to co-star in Mark Wahlberg’s upcoming movie ‘Father Stu’

Filmarket Hub launches pitch event for the U.S. Hispanic market

Yalitza Aparicio is among the cast of AppleTV+’s first Spanish-language series ‘Familia de Medianoche’

Kate Katzman, Charlie Weber, Victor Turpin, Mauricio Henao and Néstor Rodulfo are also part of the cast. Under the Yale Productions banner, the feature film is produced by Hollywood filmmakers Jordan Beckerman, Jordan Yale Levine, Michelle Chydzik Sowa, Michelle Reichel, Shaun Sanghani, and Frances Lausell.

Puerto Rican actress Kiara Liz makes her Hollywood debut alongside Cole Hauser and Mel Gibson in the action thriller ‘Panama’©Agencies

In addition, Kiara recently starred in Billionaire without Love, a new film from Colombian writer Gustavo Bolívar, and produced by Jim McNamara, Carolina Bilbao, and David Impelluso, under the direction of Jaime Segura. It is available on Pantaya. Kiara is currently in Mexico filming “La Mujer del Diablo,” an upcoming series set to premiere on TelevisaUnivision.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more