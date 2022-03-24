Puerto Rican actress Kiara Liz debuts in Hollywood alongside Cole Hauser and Mel Gibson in ‘Panama’

Puerto Rican actress Kiara Liz debuts in Hollywood in the film Panama, alongside Cole Hauser and Mel Gibson. The former beauty pageant plays the role of Camila, a malicious Colombian woman searching for a better life.

“I’m excited and happy for my Hollywood debut. My character is Camila; she is the girlfriend of ‘Becker’ played by Cole Hauser. My character came from Colombia to Panama fleeing from her demons,” Liz explains. “She learned to make a living at the expense of her body, but despite being very immersed in her reality, she hopes to have a better life. She is malicious, independent, and impulsive,” said the actress.

©Agencies



Panama is directed by Mark Neveldine and follows James Becker (Hauser), a tough and decorated ex-marine sent undercover by his former commander, Stark (Gibson), to execute a high-value deal with unreliable adversaries. Daniel Adams and William R. Barber write the screenplay.

Kate Katzman, Charlie Weber, Victor Turpin, Mauricio Henao and Néstor Rodulfo are also part of the cast. Under the Yale Productions banner, the feature film is produced by Hollywood filmmakers Jordan Beckerman, Jordan Yale Levine, Michelle Chydzik Sowa, Michelle Reichel, Shaun Sanghani, and Frances Lausell.