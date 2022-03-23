Filmarket Hub launches pitch event for the U.S. Hispanic market

Did you know that from 2007 to 2019, only 4.2% of directors across the top-grossing 1,300 films were Hispanics or Latinos and that only three Latinas worked as directors across those years?

There’s no doubt that there is a significant absence of Hispanic and Latinx representation in the film industry, not only in front of the cameras but also behind the scenes.

©GettyImages



Filmarket Hub launches pitch event for aspiring filmmakers

Luckily, there are two ways to close the gap! Showing studios that throwing the word “diversity” around doesn’t lead to jobs unless they open the possibilities or build our tables and invite capable candidates to make a difference in the industry.

And that’s what Filmarket Hub is doing! The U.S. Hispanic market has a new platform supporting Latinx feature films and scripted series in development. In a two-day virtual event, movie makers and creatives can pitch their ideas in the Filmarket Hub’s first U.S. Hispanic Showcase.

From now until April 20, 2022, aspiring producers, writers, and directors can submit their high-quality stories to the new initiative with the opportunity to secure 1:1 meetings and partnerships with top-tier companies in the entertainment industry, including executives from BTF Media, El Estudio, Exile Content Studio, Gaumont, Pantaya and The Mediapro Studio.

Once the submission period ends, selected projects will make it to the online event, set to be held on the 2nd and the 3rd of June, with day one dedicated to featuring films and day two showcasing scripted series.

More information about the U.S. Hispanic Showcase and the submission process is available at: https://www.filmarkethub.com/calls/ushispanic-showcase