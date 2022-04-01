Bruce Willis’ medical condition suspected by directors and co-stars after gun misfired

It seems Bruce Willis’ medical condition was not a secret for his co-workers in recent films, now that directors and co-stars have shared their experiences on set, revealing they were concerned about the actor’s health.

Following the announcement of his retirement due to his Aphasia condition, “which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” director Mike Burns, who worked with the 67-year-old star on the 2021 film ‘Out of Death’ revealed that ”After the first day of working with Bruce, I could see it firsthand and I realized that there was a bigger issue at stake here and why I had been asked to shorten his lines.”

“It looks like we need to knock down Bruce’s page count by about five pages,” the director wrote in an email sent to his screenwriter, “We also need to abbreviate his dialogue a bit so that there are no monologues, etc.”

Jesse V. Johnson also spoke about working with the actor in the upcoming film ‘White Elephant,’ stating that “It was clear he was not the Bruce I remembered,” as he had previously worked with the actor, and this time the crew often fed lines to him through an earpiece.

“It was decided as a team that we would not do another,” Johnson said, which was a similar statement made by Burns, “I’m done. I’m not going to do any other Bruce Willis movies.’ I am relieved that he is taking time off.”

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Lala Kent worked with the actor on the set of ‘Hard Kill’ in 2020, revealing that the crew showed signs of concern when Willis fired a gun loaded with a blank on the wrong cue.

“Because my back was to him, I wasn’t aware of what was happening behind me,” the actress said, “But the first time, it was like, ‘No big deal, let’s reset,’” however he forgot his lines again on the second take. “We always made sure no one was in the line of fire when he was handling guns,” another co-star confirmed.