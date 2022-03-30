Bruce Willis is retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a cognitive disease that obstructs language and written communication skills. The family of the beloved 67-year-old actor took to social media to release a joint statement.

Emma Heming, the actor’s wife; Demi Moore, his ex-wife; and his daughters Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, and Evelyn, asked for compassion and support during the challenging time they are experiencing.

Bruce Willis puts a hold on his acting career due to health problems

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” they said on Instagram.

“As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up and together we plan to do just that,” the blended family concluded.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore were married for 13 years and had three daughters: Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout. He shares two other daughters with his current wife, Emma: Evelyn and Mabel.