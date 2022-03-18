Justin Bieber addresses Hailey’s health scare

Justin Bieber addressed his wife’s health scare in his most recent concert. The singer took a moment to talk to the crowd, assuring them that Hailey was healthy and feeling good.

The video, which was shared on his Instagram, shows Bieber emotionally speaking to his audience and addressing the things that have been going on in his life. "It’s kind of crazy when life randomly throws you curveballs. We can't really control much... Obviously you guys know... most of you probably know or have seen the news about my wife.”

While assuring them that Hailey was strong and healthy, he remarked on how scary the episode was. “It's been really scary, but I know for a fact that God has her in the palm of his hands. And that's a good thing. But tonight I’m really grateful to be here, celebrating life," Bieber said. He then referenced all of the bad stuff that’s going on in the world and how good it felt to be with people in that environment. “I can’t think of a better place I would rather be. Thank you guys for joining me tonight.”

Bieber also praised talking about insecurities and showing them off, something that schools and that most people don’t encourage. “You don’t have to hide those things, that’s what makes you you.”