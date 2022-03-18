Justin Bieber addresses Hailey’s health scare

Justin Bieber addressed his wife’s health scare in his most recent concert. The singer took a moment to talk to the crowd, assuring them that Hailey was healthy and feeling good.
Hailey Bieber released from hospital following a health scare
The video, which was shared on his Instagram, shows Bieber emotionally speaking to his audience and addressing the things that have been going on in his life. "It’s kind of crazy when life randomly throws you curveballs. We can't really control much... Obviously you guys know... most of you probably know or have seen the news about my wife.”
While assuring them that Hailey was strong and healthy, he remarked on how scary the episode was. “It's been really scary, but I know for a fact that God has her in the palm of his hands. And that's a good thing. But tonight I’m really grateful to be here, celebrating life," Bieber said. He then referenced all of the bad stuff that’s going on in the world and how good it felt to be with people in that environment. “I can’t think of a better place I would rather be. Thank you guys for joining me tonight.”
Bieber also praised talking about insecurities and showing them off, something that schools and that most people don’t encourage. “You don’t have to hide those things, that’s what makes you you.”
This past week, Hailey Bieber was hospitalized in Palm Springs after experiencing stroke-like symptoms, caused by a blood clot in her brain. “On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital,” she wrote on her Instagram.
While she called the experience “one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through,” she was happy to be doing well and thanked the doctors and nurses who took care of her, and the people in her life who reached out when it mattered most. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love,” she said.