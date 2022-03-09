Justin Bieber dedicates song to Hailey, crowd loses it

In a concert in Los Angeles, Justin Bieber took a moment to dedicate a song to his wife, Hailey Bieber.

On March 7th, Bieber performed some of his most popular songs, from old ones like “Boyfriend” and “Sorry,” to the ones belonging to his latest record, “Justice.” Right before he sang “Anyone,” one of his most famous and romantic songs, Bieber took a minute to address the crowd. “This next song will be dedicated to my beautiful wife,” he said, making people scream. “She’s out there somewhere. She hates me when I put her on the spot. She’s probably over there blushing. She probably hates me right now, but I love her. I love you so much baby. Let’s do the damn thing.”

Hailey Bieber, shared plenty of videos on her Instagram stories of the concert, signing along to her husband’s songs and having the best time. She supports Justin in all endeavors, from promoting and loving his music, to modeling for Drew, his clothing brand.

“A próxima música é dedicada a minha linda esposa, ela está em algum lugar aqui.Ela provavelmente está com vergonha e me odeia agora, mas eu a amo muito!” - Justin Bieber dedicado “Anyone” à Hailey durante o show em Los Angeles, Califórnia #JusticeTourLApic.twitter.com/VGEXv3EyQa — JUSTICEIRA “✞” (@justiceiira) March 8, 2022

Bieber’s “Justice” tour kicked off in early February, following postponements due to COVID-19 complications. The LA concert featured a surprise performance by Leon Bridges, and will likely feature other artists in his upcoming stops, which include cities like Denver, Portland, Atlanta and more.

Hailey Bieber recently shared a loving post dedicated to Bieber, who celebrated his birthday on March 1.