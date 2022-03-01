Happy Birthday Justin!



Justin Bieber has earned the title of one of the best-selling music artists of our time. He was discovered at the age of 13 by Scooter Braun, his current manager. Braun is also the manager of artists such as J balvin, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato among others. He was searching for a different type of artists when he landed on a Bieber’s YouTube home video.

Since then, the Justin has broken many records. He has sold an estimated 150 million records worldwide and is now one of the richest popstars in the world.

He married model Hailey Baldwin in 2018 after two years dating. Hailey recently explained why she is not ready to have kids with Justin Bieber yet.

Today, the star turns 28. See how much he has changed over the past few years!