Hailey Bieber explains why she is not ready to have kids with Justin Bieber yet

Hailey Bieber is opening up about her desire to start a family with husband Justin Bieber, revealing why she changed her mind about having a baby so soon.

During a recent interview the 25-year-old model talked about her marriage with the singer and their plans to have children, declaring that she is in no rush to expand her family, as she used to have a different mindset.

And while Hailey says they are not planning to have “kids this year,” as it could be “a little hectic” for both of them, she thinks that “ideally in the next couple of years we would try.”

Hailey says she has different priorities now: “I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young. Then I turned 25 and I‘m like, ’I‘m still super, super young!’”

She also highlighted the fact that people assume a lot of things about marriage, “First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby,” she explained, but “what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business?”

The famous model is now focusing on her profesional career and personal projects, soon with the debut of her skincare line ‘Rhode,’ as she confessed to be involved in every aspect of the brand.