Hailey Bieber released from hospital following a health scare

This week, Hailey Bieber experienced one of the scariest moments of her life. The model shared that she’s safe at home after being hospitalized over a brain condition.

Hailey was hospitalized in Palm Springs after presenting stroke-like symptoms, caused by a blood clot in her brain. “On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital,” she wrote on her Instagram.

“They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours. Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing well, and I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!” Hailey concluded the post by thanking all of the people that reached out to her. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love.”

Justin Bieber shared a post where he seemed to reference Hailey and what happened to her. The photo features the two of them walking and smiling. “Can’t keep this one down,” he captioned it. A few weeks ago, Justin contracted COVID-19 and had to delay his stop in Las Vegas.