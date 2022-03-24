Eiza González debuts new blonde hair in London! See the gorgeous look

Eiza González is blonde! The Mexican actress debuted her jaw-dropping new look Wednesday at the London, England, special screening of “Ambulance” at Odeon Leicester Square, and she looks stunning.



González has gone lighter with her hair in the past, but this is definitely the blondest we have seen the artist. She looked incredible in a royal blue gown with matching earrings and a bold red lip.



The 32-year-old stars in the Michael Bay directed thriller along with Jake Gyllenhaal, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. The co-stars have looked happy to be with each other at the premieres.

“Ambulance” is a remake of a Danish film, and follows a bank heist that quickly goes wrong. The film is set over a single day in Los Angeles and stars Gyllenhaal and Abdul-Mateen as robbers who hijack an ambulance carrying a wounded cop. They also take the paramedic who was driving, named Cam (González).

In an interview with Movie Roar González said the role allowed her to honor Latinx front-line workers. “Especially since this movie occurs in Los Angeles, I see a lot of Latino frontline responders and a lot of either cops or front-line responders, and I felt like it was an incredible opportunity to play a Latinx or Latina character that was embodied in an incredible light. A woman that was relentless, that would do anything for someone else, that would sacrifice her life,” the Baby Driver star said.

“It was just something that really elevated my culture. And even though I don’t necessarily have to speak Spanish to do that, it felt like a great opportunity to do that and honor Latinx people that I know are out there fighting every day for other people’s lives,” she continued.

Ambulance is already in theaters in Mexico and South America and will be released in the US on April 8th.