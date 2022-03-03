Eiza González is among the actress representing Latinos in Hollywood and staying away from stereotypical roles. Born in Mexico on January 30, 1990, the actress and singer breakthrough in the entertainment industry two years after enrolling at Televisa’s acting school, Centro de Educación Artística.

From there González’s career skyrocketed until becoming one of the actresses to watch and Latina powerhouses. To honor Eiza and thank her for her hard work and genuine depiction, we decided to list her most defining moments in the entertainment industry.