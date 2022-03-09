Eiza González showed her support for Ukraine through her fashion

In these difficult times, raising awareness for what’s going on in the world makes a difference. Our favorite Latina Powerhouse, Eiza González expressed her support in the most stylish way: wearing one of the country’s growing fashion brands while doing press to promote her upcoming movie “Ambulance,” which she stars alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.

Eiza Gonzalez shows her support for Ukraine wearing a pink stylish outfit

The Mexican actress wanted to show her support for the country and its struggling designers and brands who are going through a hard economic crisis due to the war. ﻿On Instagram she shared a photo of her outfit and encouraged her followers to donate by going to the brand’s page for more details. She captioned the post: “Wearing Ukrainian Brand @daily_sleeper to start a little @ambulancethemovie press. Beautiful self owned small brands across Ukraine are truly struggling. So it was really crucially for us to shed light on them. Thank you for the glitter set of my dreams! Perfect for my at home zoom comfy chic!! go to their page to see more ways we can help”

Eiza confirmed that the sleepwear is not only comfortable but also very chic to wear during the day or even in special moments such as press interviews from home. This Ukrainian brand has﻿ become a favorite of fashionistas and celebs such as Sofía Vergara, Kourtney Kardashian, Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner and more.

These stylish pajamas, Venera Lounge Suit with Pants in Pink are is listed on the brand’s site for $270 USD.