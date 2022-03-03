Queen Letizia shows her support for Ukraine through fashion

Queen Letizia of Spain made a statement with her clothes on Thursday. The royal mom of two appeared to show her support for Ukraine wearing a vyshyvanka blouse. According to the Embassy of Ukraine to the Kingdom of Denmark, a yshyvanka is a “Ukrainian national embroidered shirt.”

“Ukrainians believe that embroidery is a peculiar talisman protecting against everything bad and try to represent happiness, fate, life, and power in the ornaments,” per the embassy.

Letizia teamed her blouse with black pants, pumps and a belt for her outing to the Mutua Madrid Auditorium, where she awarded the Mutua Madrileña Foundation Grants for Social Projects.

While Letizia seemingly used fashion to send a message, a number of other royals have spoken out in the last week following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Prince Albert of Monaco, Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have all voiced their support for Ukraine.