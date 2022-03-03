Queen Letizia shows her support for Ukraine through fashion

Queen Letizia of Spain made a statement with her clothes on Thursday. The royal mom of two appeared to show her support for Ukraine wearing a vyshyvanka blouse. According to the Embassy of Ukraine to the Kingdom of Denmark, a yshyvanka is a “Ukrainian national embroidered shirt.”
“Ukrainians believe that embroidery is a peculiar talisman protecting against everything bad and try to represent happiness, fate, life, and power in the ornaments,” per the embassy.
Letizia teamed her blouse with black pants, pumps and a belt for her outing to the Mutua Madrid Auditorium, where she awarded the Mutua Madrileña Foundation Grants for Social Projects.
While Letizia seemingly used fashion to send a message, a number of other royals have spoken out in the last week following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Prince Albert of Monaco, Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have all voiced their support for Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the Cambridges, as well as the Dutch monarchs earlier this week. On Tuesday, President Zelensky tweeted, “Olena and I are grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge @RoyalFamily that at this crucial time, when Ukraine is courageously opposing Russia’s invasion, they stand by our country and support our brave citizens. Good will triumph.”