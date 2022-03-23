Eiza González wears a gorgeous black gown on the red carpet

Eiza González has looked amazing at the premieres of her new film, “Ambulance.” Accompanied by her costars Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul Mateen II, the trio have provided us with some incredible looks throughout their press tour. At the Germany premiere of the film, Eiza wore a striking black gown.

©GrosbyGroup



The black gown had some silver touches in the chest that gave Eiza an edgier look.

Eiza paired the gown with jewelry and a simple hairstyle. The necklace she wore was thick and silver, while her hair was straightened.

©GrosbyGroup



Yahya Abdul Mateen II, Eiza Gonzalez and Jake Gyllenhaal.

She was joined by Jake and Yahyia, who also wore stylish looks, with the former wearing a beige suit and the latter wearing a suit with a long white coat and some metallic shoes.

Eiza shared her excitement over her Instagram, where she posted a variety of photos, writing, “Berlin our night was absolutely incredible!! Best welcome! Enjoy Ambulance.” The post included photos of herself alongside Jake, Yahyia, director Michael Bay, and fans. In one, the cast is introducing the film and in another, she’s signing autographs.