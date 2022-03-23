Eiza González wears a gorgeous black gown on the red carpet

Eiza González has looked amazing at the premieres of her new film, “Ambulance.” Accompanied by her costars Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul Mateen II, the trio have provided us with some incredible looks throughout their press tour. At the Germany premiere of the film, Eiza wore a striking black gown.
Eiza paired the gown with jewelry and a simple hairstyle. The necklace she wore was thick and silver, while her hair was straightened.
She was joined by Jake and Yahyia, who also wore stylish looks, with the former wearing a beige suit and the latter wearing a suit with a long white coat and some metallic shoes.
Eiza shared her excitement over her Instagram, where she posted a variety of photos, writing, “Berlin our night was absolutely incredible!! Best welcome! Enjoy Ambulance.” The post included photos of herself alongside Jake, Yahyia, director Michael Bay, and fans. In one, the cast is introducing the film and in another, she’s signing autographs.
“Ambulance” is a remake of a Danish film, following a heist gone wrong. Set over the course of a day, the high-stakes story follows Jake and Yahyia, two robbers who steal an ambulance with an injured cop in it. Eiza plays the paramedic, who tags along in order to keep the policeman alive.
In an interview with Universal Studios, Michael Bay explained what attracted him to “Ambulance” and why he decided he wanted to make it. “We all fantasize about being criminals potentially. What would it be like if you were bad somehow and could you get away with?” he said. “You always say, ‘Could I ever get away with a bank robbery? Oh, I can outrun these or I can be sneaky enough to do this.’ But most of the time, you can’t. The world’s too sophisticated nowadays, the police are too sophisticated. There are a lot of sophisticated criminals, but because a heist movie is immediate and it’s happening right now and it can get screwed up very quickly and go in the wrong direction...one bad decision can just escalate and that’s what’s interesting about it.”
“Ambulance” premieres in the US in April 8th.