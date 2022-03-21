Eiza González stuns at the Paris premiere of Ambulance with Jake Gyllenhaal, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Eiza González joined her co-stars Jake Gyllenhaal, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II this weekend for the Paris premiere of Ambulance, and they were all smiles. Gonzalez looked stunning in a pink silk one-shoulder gown as she stood next to her handsome co-stars.





The 32-year-old shared her excitement after the premier on Instagram and said it was the first time she saw the movie in a packed theater. “Premier arrêt Paris!! I can’t believe we got to see @ambulancethemovie in a packed movie theatre for the first time. Merci! Don’t miss Ambulance only in movie theatres,” she wrote in the caption.



Directed by Michael Bay, “Ambulance” is a remake of a Danish film, and follows a bank heist that quickly goes wrong. The film is set over a single day in Los Angeles and stars Gyllenhaal and Abdul-Mateen as robbers who hijack an ambulance carrying a wounded cop. They also take the parademic who was driving, named Cam (González).

In an interview with Movie Roar, González said she felt called to the film, describing the material as “terrifying.” “I think as an actor you always want to find material that feels challenging. I felt very terrified by the material given the time and place that we are in the world right now. Playing an EMT… That was very scary and daunting, but I also felt a huge calling to make this happen and have this character come to life with me,” she told the outlet.