Eiza González looks gorgeous in deep cut blazer for Burberry runway show

Eiza González can really make anything look good.

Burberry put on its first in-person runway show in two years on Friday, which was held at the Central Hall Westminster located in the heart of London. González was in attendance for the event alongside Gigi and Bella Hadid and Irina Shayk, who all did their thing on the runway.

While talking to Elle about the collection, creative director Riccardo Tisci said it “embodies an intangible essence that is Britishness, a unique fusion of honouring the beauty of the past, whilst also remaining focussed on the future.”

As for her appearance, Eiza stepped out in a powerful suit, in which she looked both sophisticated and sexy. The actress posted photos of her look to Instagram, posing outside in front of a simple background and letting the outfit shine.

In addition to the navy and burgundy suit, which emphasized González’s waist, she wore her straight brutnett hair parted down the middle and a pair of black reading glasses. She didn’t wear even one peice of jewelry, keeping things simple with black nail polish and some trappy black heels.

In her post on Instagram, the 32-year-old applauded Burberry and Riccardo Tisci for hosting such an amazing show, clearly loving her outfit for the evening.

“@burberry You did it again @riccardotisci17,” she wrote adding three black hearts. “Spectacular show! Bravo.”