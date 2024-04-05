Eiza González reveals her choice for James Bond

The hunt for the next James Bond is on. Over the past month, there have been many reports of the continuation of the James Bond series, which is seeking to cast its lead star. The reboot will provide a new British actor with the opportunity to take the action franchise in a new direction. Action veteran Eiza González has revealed her pick for the part.

©GettyImages



Henry Cavill at the premiere of ‘Argylle’

“It’s hard not to look at Henry Cavill and think of James Bond, to be really honest,” said González to Entertainment Weekly. “Obviously, I’m part of the group of people that are rooting for him to get it hopefully, if that was a possibility.”

González and Cavill recently starred in “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare,” an action film that’s based on the real life story of the Special Operations Executive. Interestingly enough, Ian Fleming, the author of the James Bond books, is also involved in the film’s plot.

The new 007

©GettyImages



Aaron Taylor Johson in Madrid

The hunt for the new 007 has been on since the end of Daniel Craig’s films, where he played the character to great success for the past 15 years. Late last month, it was reported that Aaron Taylor Johnson had been offered the part, but various sources claim that there’s no certainty to those rumors.

Other names that have popped up over the years Tom Hardy, James Norton, Richard Madden, and more. Recently, Cillian Murphy, who just won an Oscar for “Oppenheimer” was also a favorite for the role.

"Cillian [Murphy] would do a magnificent job as James Bond on His Majesty's Secret Service,” said former James Bond Pierce Brosnan.