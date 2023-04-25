Eiza González channels Marilyn Monroe on the set of her new film with Henry Cavill: See Pics

Eiza González has been working hard on her latest project in London. The Hollywood star just finished filming ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ with Henry Cavill, Alex Pettyfer, and Henry Golding. Directed by Guy Ritchie, the storyline takes place during World War II, and the cast was photographed getting ready to shoot one of the scenes.

The 33-year-old actress looked glamorous wearing a white dress paired with metallic sandals. Eiza seemed to be preparing to get into character, as she accessorized her look with statement jewelry and rocked a red lip.

Eiza’s character has been described as a femme fatale, and she recently revealed her experience filming in London with the rest of the cast. “It’s a wrap,” she wrote on Instagram. “I hadn’t laughed, enjoyed, and grown this much in a long time. This job truly was life-changing.”

“I love my lads,” she continued. “I love my crew. I love everything about this project so very much. And I love you Guy Ritchie.” The film is based on a true story from the 2015 book by Damien Lewis, and it tells the story of a secret World War II combat organization founded by Winston Churchill and Ian Fleming.

It was also reported that some of the scenes were filmed in Turkey back in February. And while we still have to wait to see more of Eiza’s looks in the film, we can expect to see her serving some incredible fashion moments.