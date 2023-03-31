Eiza González drinks tequila from shoe and celebrates Mexican culture with new venture

Eiza González is celebrating her Mexican heritage with a new partnership. The Hollywood star revealed that tequila “is a deep part” of her culture, and wants to honor it by partnering with Casa Azul to launch premium organic tequila.

“It was important for me not to be just another celebrity face of a brand, but to partner with a family-led business that celebrates modern Mexico and gives back to my people,” she said in a joint statement with the brand.

©Casa Azul





Eiza showed her love for Casa Azul back in 2018 at the Oscars, when she took a shot from a shoe filled with tequila. “Actual footage of me and Guillermo drinking Casa Azul at the Oscars,” she wrote, sharing a clip of the red carpet moment on social media. “Arriba, abajo, al centro y pa’ dentro,” Eiza said before taking a sip. “Oh my god that is tequila!” she added.

“As a Mexican woman, Tequila is a deep part of my culture and heritage,” the actress said about the partnership, stating that she wants to give back to her community, and chose Casa Azul for their values, after “spending time with the multi-generational family that owns the farm and distillery in Mexico, it was clear I found a brand that loves and respects Tequila and Mexican culture like me.”

©Casa Azul





The brand also talked about Eiza’s success in the entertainment industry, stating that she “has long held a deep affinity for luxury tequila.” Eiza can be seen in a recent ad for Casa Azul, learning more about the process from start to finish.

“We’re so thrilled to welcome Eiza to our family, someone who embodies these values. Born and raised in Mexico and already a global star, she’ll be instrumental in introducing Casa Azul Organic Tequila to today’s modern luxury consumer who appreciates craft and authenticity,” the brand said.