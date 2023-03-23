Eiza González says they had deep conversations on the set of ‘Extrapolation’

Eiza González loved getting to know her castmates in ‘Extrapolation,’ which is now streaming on Apple TV+. Per IMDb, the Mexican actress stars in 5 episodes, including episode 7, titled “The Going Away Party.” In a recent interview, she shared what she loved most about shooting the episode with Tobey Maguire, Forest Whitaker, and Marion Cottilard.





The star-studded limited series revolves around climate change and shares “unanticipated stories” of how it “will affect love, faith, work, and family on a personal and human scale.”

Gonazalez’s episode is set in San Francisco in 2068. Per Hollywood Reporter, Sylvie (Marion Cotillard) invites Nic (Tobey Maguire) and his much younger girlfriend, Elodie (Eiza González), over for a New Year’s Eve dinner with her husband, Auggie (Forest Whitaker). The feast costs them six carbon credits which are more than they can afford.



“What I loved about the episode is it allowed for deep conversations on-set,” González, who looked stunning after the Oscars, told the outlet. The international cast had the opportunity to get to know each other’s lives and cultures.

“Marion comes from a completely different culture growing up in France, and me in Mexico, and with Forest and Tobey, there’s all of these different years, times, and places in the world, and we had to figure out, How does that intertwine?” She told THR. “These conversations really bled into our lives on a daily basis.”



González, who recently purchased a 110-acre Ojai compound shared photos from the shoot on Instagram encouraging her followers to check out the series. “Our cast talked to the @hollywoodreporter on the importance of humanities mindfulness in the critical/pivotal time we are living in when it comes to global warming and how our show #extrapolationsappletv tries to bring awareness to the audiences while being entertained,” she wrote in the caption. “ALSO Meryl Streep is in it so you should watch regardless!!”



The show also stars Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Diane Lane, Simon Deonarian, Joaopaulo Malheiro, Daveed Diggs, David Schwimmer, Judd Harsh, Nick Kroll, That Rahim, Neska Rose, Leslie Uggams, and Bella Patel Sauer.