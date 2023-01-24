Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Eiza González is ready for some peace and quiet. The Mexican actress has reportedly purchased a 110-acre compound in Ojai, which is about 80 miles from Los Angeles. The property is break-taking, and it’s clear the Baby Driver star is enjoying the fruit of her labors, with the compound reportedly selling for $4 million.
With 110 acres, she could enjoy the land, with hikes, photoshoots, and even backyard camping. She could probably even shoot a film there if she wanted to. If she has guests over, they can enjoy their stay in the 4 bed, 2 bath, approx. 1300sqft guest house that has its own laundry and kitchen. There is also an approx. 1000 sqft Art Studio, with an additional two car garage.
Take a look at some of the pics below.
