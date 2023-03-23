Why everyone is obsessed with Pedro Pascal: AI responds

At this point you have probably learned about the internet’s obsession with Pedro Pascal, following his incredible performance in HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ and some of his hilarious viral moments. And while many online users continue to support the actor’s upcoming projects and show love for his sense of humor, others remain clueless about the reason behind his new level of fame.

A new research by Latinas Poderosas revealed many of the reasons why Pedro became one of the most fan-favorite stars. With the help of Artificial Intelligence, the publication made a list of things that make him a lovable celebrity, including his support forthe LGBTQ community.

“We asked AI why Pedro Pascal is everyone’s internet crush,” the publication said, before making a description of him. “Pedro Pascal is a talented actor starring in popular series like ‘The Mandalorian’ and ‘Narcos,’ he has a great sense of humor, often sharing funny posts on his social media. He’s a philanthropist, using his platform to raise awareness and funds for various causes.”

“He’s got style,” the AI voice continued, “Always looking sharp on the red carpet. He’s got a heart showing his love and appreciation for his fans, both on and off screen. So in other words, he’s papi AF.”

Fans of the star agreed with the description. “Damn AI coming for my heartstrings,” one person wrote, while someone commented, “That South American charm,” adding. “AND he loves Chilean culture and talks about its history.”