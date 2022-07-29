Jason Momoa shows love for Ben Affleck confirming he will be back as Batman in ‘Aquaman’ sequel

It’s happening! Ben Affleck is coming back to play the role of Batman for the last time, as it was confirmed by his co-star and friend Jason Momoa, who recently showed some love for the actor on the set of the upcoming ‘Aquaman’ movie.

“Reunited Bruce and Arthur,” the actor, who was recently involved in a dangerous motorcycle accident, shared on Instagram. “Love u and miss u Ben WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright. busted on set all great things coming AQUAMAN 2 all my aloha.”

The pair shared many scenes together, after Affleck reprised the iconic character in ‘Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice,’ ‘Suicide Squad’ and ‘Justice League.’ Now ‘Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom’ is set to premiere in theaters March 2023, and Momoa is thrilled to be back as the fan-favorite superhero.

He was also seen in the Warner Bros lot, when tourists visiting The Friends Stage noticed he was coming out of one of the studios. “Well, it’s not a… secret any more is it… That’s what happens Warner Brothers when you walk out of your set and there’s your fans. Hey guys, have a good time,” he says in a recent video.

Momoa was confirmed to be safe and without injuries, following a dangerous motorcycle accident in Los Angeles, driving his 1970 Oldsmobile, when 21-year-old driver Vitaly Avagimyan crossed over the double yellow lines and ran into the actor.

Ben was recently spotted in Europe, enjoying his honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez, having dinner by the Eiffel Tower, and sightseeing all around Paris.