Jason Momoa involved in dangerous car crash with motorcyclist in Los Angeles

Jason Momoa is safe, following a dangerous motorcycle accident in Los Angeles, driving his 1970 Oldsmobile on Old Topanga Road, when he found himself in an incident with a motorist on Sunday.

The 42-year-old actor, who is on the list of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood, was found “uninjured and remained on the scene throughout the investigation,” as it was revealed by the CHP report, after 21-year-old driver Vitaly Avagimyan crossed over the double yellow lines and ran into Momoa.

It was reported that the driver was ejected from his bike and was taken to Northridge Hospital after suffering minor injuries. And while “the exact cause” of the accident is still being investigated, no arrests or charges have been made.

TMZ showed the Hollywood star walking away from the site of the accident, where emergency vehicles and paramedics arrived to help the driver of the motorcycle.

The actor has been busy with many projects, recently filming the tenth installment of ‘Fast & Furious’ in Italy, which is set to hit theaters in April 2023, revealing his excitement to work with some of his new co-stars.

“I get to shoot with some really cool people that I have never. I get to work with Charlize first up, which I’m really excited about,” the actor said, describing her as “amazing,” and explaining that he gets “to go to some cool places” and “work with the whole cast, most of the cast.