Why Jason Momoa apologized after visiting the Vatican: ‘It was not my intention’

Jason Momoa is apologizing for taking a number of photos and videos inside the historic Sistine Chapel at the Vatican, as photography is not allowed inside the church. However, it seems that the actor, who is currently dating Eiza González, was not aware of the rules and posted all about his visit while being in Italy.

The Hollywood star was visiting the country, filming some scenes for the upcoming ‘Fast & Furious’ movie and revealed he was excited to finally have some time to explore the history and culture of Italy, and while visiting the Sistine Chapel, he encountered some fans, thrilled to take pictures with him.

“It’s my last day in Rome, and I just love you and Italy. If you ever thought I disrespected your culture, that wasn’t my intention,” Momoa said in his apology video, explaining that “during a trip to the Vatican with all this wonder and they want to take pictures with me, which I don’t get, but regardless, I did.”

He also said that he wanted to take some time to explore Italy after being on the set of the movie, and wanted to have a private moment during his visit; “I’ve always wanted to and now that I can, I gave a wonderful donation to bring my friends and crew because we only had a couple days off to experience these places.”

“I would never want to do anything to disrespect someone’s culture. If I did, I apologize. It was not my intention. I paid to have that private moment and gave a nice donation to the church. I love you. I’m sorry if I offended you,” he concluded.