Ryan Gosling says he ‘didn’t want to have kids’ without Eva Mendes

Ryan Gosling has shared a look at his life as a father and partner. The actor, who’s normally very guarded with his personali life, spoke a bit about Eva Mendes and their decision to have children together.

Gosling was featured on the cover of GQ, where he revealed that meeting Eva Mendes proved to be a determining event for his future. “When you asked me about Eva and kids, I think I said, I didn’t think about kids until she told me she was pregnant. That’s not really true,” he said, referencing a previous conversation with the interviewer. “I didn’t want to overshare, but now I also don’t want to misrepresent. I mean, it’s true that I wasn’t thinking about kids before I met her, but after I met Eva, I realized that I just didn’t want to have kids without her.”

Gosling and Mendes met on the set of “The Place Beyond the Pines,” a film where the two play parents of a baby. He said that having that example of the two of them being parents helped him understand what he wanted in real life. “I realized that this would be a life I would be really lucky to have,” he said.

Gosling also spoke about his upcoming film, “Barbie,” which premieres July 21st. The film marks a recurring trend of Gosling’s contemporary work, whichis geared towards the masses and a departure from the work he became famous for, which were independent and art films.

Gosling spoke about his childhood and how he didn’t grow up with an art cinema. Instead, he grew up on big blockbuster movies, action flicks and comedies. “That’s why I loved movies. It’s those films that made me want to do this. Like, obviously I learned more about film, and I feel very lucky to have gotten to make the movies that I’ve made. But it’s cool to be in a phase of my life where I’m getting to make the kinds of things that inspired me to make film in general,” he said.