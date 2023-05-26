Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes going strong after 10 years together: ‘She’s his No. 1 fan’

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are known for keeping their relationship away from the spotlight. The two Hollywood stars are rarely photographed together, and they have only been spotted together on the red carpet once while promoting their 2021 film ‘The Place Beyond the Pines.’

And while the celebrity couple are not documenting their romantic moments on social media, they continue to be very much in love and supportive of each other. A close source to the stars revealed to Us Weekly that Eva is “his No. 1 fan and loves when he gets to do big movies, like ‘Barbie.’”

The pair are said to be just “as in love today as the first year they were together,” after welcoming their two kids, 7-year-old Amada, and 8-year-old Esmeralda.

Eva previously revealed why she keeps her personal and love life private. “I don’t talk about Ryan and all the wonderful things he does as a father because I keep that part private,” she wrote on Instagram during the pandemic. “I feel it’s best that I continue to disclose what I’m comfortable with but not involve him or my kids too much. It’s not about being cagey or weird, it’s just about staying private in a public space. Does that make sense? Hope so. Because this is my honest answer.”

The couple have even avoided giving too many details about their life together, including their wedding ceremony. However, Eva shared a photo of her tattoo with the actor on social media, which reads “de Gosling,” and previously referred to Ryan as her “husband” during an interview.