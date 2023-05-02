Eiza González stuns in a star-studded Knicks game

Eiza González has been enjoying this year’s NBA season. She stopped by the most recent Knicks game, looking stunning in a tight brown top and posing alongside the Knicks’ cheerleaders.

©GrosbyGroup



González at the Knicks game

González was located in the front row of the game and was accompanied by a man. She also stopped by the players’ locker room, taking photos with the cheerleaders and by herself. She was joined by multiple celebrities, including Emma Roberts and Gabrielle Union.

©GrosbyGroup



Gabrielle Union

González kept it simple and sexy, wearing a tight brown top, tight black jeans and some high boots. Her long hair was loose and wavy, and she wore some discreet jewelry.

©GrosbyGroup



Roberts at the Knicks game

González and company were in support of the Los Angeles Knicks, as they played against the Miami Heats. Despite the large crowd that the team attracted, including Joe Jonas, Michael J. Fox, and Martha Stweart, the Knicks ended up losing the match.

Earlier this year, González was rumored to be dating Ben Simmons, a basketball player. The two were spotted having some sushi together in New York City.

Simmons previous relationship was with Kendall Jenner, with whom he was linked to in the year 2018. They dated on and off for years. “Kendall always liked Ben,” said a source of their relationship to PEOPLE. “They always have the best time together. They are dating and seem happy for now. They have both had a lot of time to see each other.”