Joe Jonas opens up about using injectables on his face: ‘I felt comfortable’

Joe Jonas is getting real about his appearance and the use of cosmetic procedures. The 33-year-old singer, who recently welcomed his second baby with wife Sophie Turner, explained that he wants to be “open and honest” with his fans and followers, as he recently underwent a few treatments to smooth frown lines and crow’s feet.

The musician talked to People about his experience with the procedures. “I was out in LA and it was a really easy procedure. I didn’t feel like I was going into this big thing that you only see on film and TV. I felt comfortable that this was not going to be a big ordeal.”

He continued, “It felt easy and comfortable. I went with a friend and they also did it with me, so it wasn’t stress-inducing.” Joe went on to say that this is not something that “we have to shy away from,” admitting that there is a “stigma that’s fading, and I like that,“ he said in reference to society’s perception of men undergoing these procedures.

“Guys are more openly wearing makeup, and it’s great to see. It’s like, do whatever you want, you know? It’s a beautiful generation that we’re living in,” Joe added.

And about his decision to use injectables on his face, the singer says that “everyone has an opinion, but everyone can also make their own decisions for themselves. I felt like personally, this was something that gave me that confidence boost that I was looking for.”

“I liked that it relieved the area a little bit and I was like, ‘OK, this is great,’ without it being too much for my liking,” he concluded. “I appreciated that it wasn’t over the top. It’s very light.”