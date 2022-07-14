Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcome baby no. 2

A new Jonas Sister has arrived! Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have reportedly welcomed their second child together. Representatives for the stars told PEOPLE, “Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl.”

Sophie confirmed to Elle UK in an interview published in the magazine’s June 2022 issue that she was pregnant. ﻿“We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever,” she shared.

©Getty Images



Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have welcomed their second child together

The Game of Thrones alum, 26, and singer, 32, are also parents to daughter Willa, who was born in July 2020. Speaking to Elle UK, Sophie said, “It’s what life is about for me – raising the next generation.”

She added, “The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength.”

Joe opened up about fatherhood in an interview with CBS This Morning last year. “It’s been amazing. It’s been forced time at home,” he shared. “I’m always on the go, I’m always moving and traveling and touring, and to be in one place for a solid amount of time and just have my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don’t think I’ll get back.”

As for any lessons he’s learned as a father? Joe laughed, “Naps are nice. All around.”