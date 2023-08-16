Elon Musk claims Mark Zuckerberg is the one backing down from their fight

Either Elon Musk or Mark Zuckerberg has been telling some lies on their platform. There has been a lot of buzz about a potential fight between the billionaires, but now they are just pointing fingers at each other as to who is the real reason it’s not happening.

Mark says it’s Elon backing down

On Sunday, the 39-year-old took to Threads to say he was moving on from the fight after trying to set “a real date” with the 52-year-old. “I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity,” he wrote.

According to the billionaire, “Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead.”

The jiujitsu fighter said he was still open to it, and the ball is in his court. “If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously,” he concluded.

In a follow-up Thread, he wrote, “I love this sport and I’ve been ready to fight since the day Elon challenged me. If he ever agrees on an actual date, you’ll hear it from me. Until then, please assume anything he says has not been agreed on.”

Elon says its the fighter who is backing down

While Musk is clearly at a disadvantage with little training and his admissions that he does not work out, he’s blaming Zuck. On Tuesday, he took to Twitter to write, “Fight Recap: I joked on X about fighting Zuck Zuck then said ‘SEND ME LOCATION.’”

He went on to claim, Italy “graciously offered a Colosseum” and Zuck declined. Musk seemingly confirmed that he was interested in taking to Zuck’s backyard. “I suggested his home as ‘safe space’” he wrote. “Tragically, he was ahem ‘traveling’ Is there anywhere he will fight?” he concluded the post.

It should be noted Musk has made other claims about the fight that simply were not true. He announced that it would be streamed exclusively on X, which Zuck quickly shot down. “Shouldn’t we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?” He wrote.

Earlier this month, Musk announced on X that he’s received an MRI and may require surgery. “I’m getting an MRI of my neck & upper back tomorrow,” Musk said. “May require surgery before the fight can happen. Will know this week.”