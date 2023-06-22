Who would win if Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg fought in a cage match?

It has been a wild week for news. The world has been captivated by the missing Titan submarine, which was in a catastrophic implosion. Elon Musk somehow found himself a part of the story after it was reported that Starlink was used to communicate with the submersible. After Musk slammed the rumors, saying there was no connection, he found another reason to make headlines - challenging Mark Zuckerberg, who trains jiu-jitsu, to a cage match.





It all started on June 20th when it began circulating on Twitter that Zuckerberg’s META has been working on an app that would be a competitor of the controversial site. “I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options,” Musk responded to a tweet.

After a user joked that Musk “better be careful” because Zuckerberg “does the ju jitsu now” the billionaire responded, “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol.”



Zuckerberg got word of the situation and took a screenshot of the tweet, posting it to his Instagram writing, “Send Me Location.”



©Mark Zuckerberg



Mark Zuckerberg quickly agreed to the challenge

Musk wrote on Twitter, he wants the “full MMA” fight to be in a Vegas Octagon. So who would win if they fought?

Even Musk’s loyal fans are encouraging him to “put down the donuts and pick up the dumbbells” if he’s serious about fighting Zuckerberg. “I demand, as a Tesla shareholder, that you practice for 6 months before the fight,” wrote one Twitter blue-paying user. Even his own mother, Maye Musk, wrote that she “canceled the fight.”

Zuckerberg is actually in great shape and has been practicing and competing in jiu-jitsu. He competed in his first tournament in May, where he said he won some medals for his team.

Last week he shared footage from his training with jiu-jitsu legend Mikey Musumeci. He revealed in the caption he is preparing for his MMA debut.

As for Musk, he admittedly does not work out. “I almost never work out, except for picking up my kids & throwing them in the air,” he tweeted on June 21st.



He also quipped that he has a move called “the walrus.” “I have this great move that I call “The Walrus”, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing,” he wrote.



Back in December, when shirtless photos of him aboard went viral he said they were motivation to lose weight. We will have to wait and see if this fight actually happens and if Musk finds his way into a gym.