All we know about Nicole Shanahan, Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s running mate

Nicole Shanahan is Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s running mate. Kennedy made the announcement at one of his rallies on Tuesday, hosted at Shanahan’s native Oakland, California.

Shanahan is the daughter of a Chinese immigrant and has an impressive story, becoming an attorney that graduated from Stanford University, a philanthropist, and, for a brief time, the wife of a billionaire. Scroll down to learn more about her

She’s the president of the Bia Echo Foundation

Shanahan and her ex husband Sergey Brin

The Bia Echo Foundation was founded by Shanahan and invests in reproductive longevity, equality, criminal justice reform, and a healthy and liveable planet, per its website.

“Bia is the Greek goddess of raw energy, and echo represents the reverberating and multiplying effect the foundation aspires to achieve,” continues the site.

She divorced Sergey Brin in 2022

Shanahan and Sergey Brin, the co-founder of Google, met in a yoga festival in Lake Tahoe and married in 2018. They share one daughter, called Echo. The two divorced in 2022, after Shanahan had an alleged affair, according to The Wall Street Journal.

She might have been involved with Elon Musk

The rumored affair was with Elon Musk, a close friend of Brin, prompting the end of that long friendship. Both Musk and Shanahan deny having the affair.

She’s supported Democrats in the past

Shanahan has a history of supporting various candidates in the past, mostly Democrats. She’s supported Hilary Clinton, Joe Biden, and Marianne Williamson.

She says she shares ideals with Kennedy

Shanahen and Kennedy

In an interview with USA Today, Shanahan shared her support for Kennedy, claiming that the two had similar goals. "I am definitely interested in further supporting RFK Jr. for President," she said. "In my opinion, he is the best presidential candidate we have on the issues close to my heart: environmental health, regenerative agriculture and social justice."