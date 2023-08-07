JFK’s grandson and daughter go for a swim in his honor

Jack Schlossberg and Caroline Kennedy honored John F. Kennedy earlier this month. The two went for a swim that their ancestor completed 80 years ago, when he swam in the Salomon Islands to safety following the sinking of a a ship that had left him and his crew stranded for a week.

Schlossberg and Kennedy did a one mile race in the same location, discussing their experience with The Today Show. “It was just amazing,” said Kennedy. “And I think it really gave me a great appreciation for the heroism of my father and his crew and also the Solomon scouts who rescued him. It was especially meaningful to do it with Jack.” JFK was a former Harvard swimmer, and lead the group to safety, carrying an injured man on his back.

Schlossberg is one of JFK’s grandchildren, and a figure who’s gained prominence online due to the similarity he shares with his grandfather and with JFK Jr. “The swim was pretty difficult, I’ll say that. And so, a lot of appreciation and admiration for what my grandfather did and the perseverance it must have taken to survive,” he said.

Ambassador Caroline Kennedy along with her son Jack Schlossberg completed a special swim to honor President John F. Kennedy and the 80th anniversary of the miraculous survival story that made him a war hero. pic.twitter.com/2bA4ae97eH — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 2, 2023

Schlossberg has amassed many fans on social media, with many praising his looks and the fact that he looks like JFK Jr. “Gosh, you look just like your dear late uncle, God rest his soul,” wrote a follower in one of his posts, which shows ghim shirtless and near the beach, where he spends lots of his time. “Mr. Schlossberg, for a moment I thought this was a photo of the late Mr. J. Kennedy Jr. The resemblance is astounding sir!” wrote someone else.

