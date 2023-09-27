Kim Kardashian’s celebrity crush is the son of a former President of the United States

Kim Kardashian has once again graced the cover of CR Fashion Book, marking her fourth appearance with the prestigious publication. In her latest interview with editor-in-chief Carine Roitfeld, Kardashian opened up about her choice of celebrity crush, shedding light on her admiration for the late John F. Kennedy Jr., famously known as JFK Jr.
In her interview, the iconic reality TV star, entrepreneur, and fashion influencer hinted at having “one or two” celebrity crushes but remained tight-lipped about revealing their identities. She coyly admitted that she and Roitfeld had discussed these crushes, yet she maintained an air of mystery by stating, “You can never tell.” Fans and followers eagerly awaited to hear more about the stars who had captured Kim’s attention. However, it was her revelation about JFK Jr. that indeed caught the public’s imagination.
While Kardashian kept the details about her other celebrity crushes under wraps, she couldn’t contain her admiration for John F. Kennedy Jr., whose untimely death in 1999 marked a tragic moment in American history. JFK Jr., the son of the 35th President of the United States, John F. Kennedy, and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis was a charismatic and iconic figure known for his charm.
John F. Kennedy Jr. left an indelible mark on American culture and history. He was more than just the son of a President; he was a lawyer, journalist, and publisher who carved out his path in life. His good looks and magnetic personality made him a heartthrob for many during the 1990s. Whether it was his dashing appearance on the cover of George magazine or his high-profile relationships, JFK Jr. remained a beloved figure throughout his life.
Kim Kardashian’s declaration of JFK Jr. as her ultimate celebrity crush resonates with the timeless appeal of a man who, despite his tragic end, continues to be remembered and admired by people across generations.