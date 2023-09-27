Harry Styles and his girlfriend Taylor Russell share sweet PDA on a coffee date in London

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell are going strong! The singer and Canadian actress sparked rumors back in June when they were first spotted in London. Three months later, they are in the open sharing adorable PDA. They were spotted together again in North London on Sunday, holding hands after a coffee date.

The 29-year-old flames looked cozy and casual as they held their fresh cup of joe. Russell kept warm in a bright orange quilted Nike coat, with dark-wash baggy jeans and black sneakers. She kept her hair back in a low bun, accessorizing with sunglasses and a black purse.

It must have been a chilly day because the “Watermelon Sugar” singer also wore a black puffer jacket with trousers and black sneakers. He kept his look low-key, possibly trying to go unnoticed, rocking a gray hoodie under the coat. She wore the hoodie along with a blue baseball cap and sunglasses.

Most of their outings have been in Europe. In July, Russell attended two of his shows in Vienna and Italy. He reciprocated the support, flying to London to see the accredited actress on stage in the play The Effect at the National Theatre.

Although they have not spoken publicly of their relationship, she told The Face in a story published August 30 she can be a little complicated, “I’m never going to be volunteering all of my feelings. I’m somebody who, annoyingly, complicatedly, needs things to be asked and pulled from me to talk about it.” “But even then I’m like, ‘I’m sorry, is this too much? Is this too much?’ So I need a partner who is going to do that or else it’s never going to work,” she continued.

Who is the stunning actress?

Russell was born on July 18, 1994, in Deep Cove in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. She is half white from her mother’s side and half black, with a Jamaican father. The artist told The Grio that growing up, she had identity issues, and felt unaccepted by her peers due to the color of her skin.

Facing financial struggles, her family frequently relocated, uprooting their lives sixteen times to accommodate her father’s jobs. She began working at the age of 13, working as a hostess at a Szechuan restaurant called Sammy J’s. Russell found her love of acting at eighteen, after attending her first acting class.

The award-winning actress saved up money from her job to buy her first car, and she began auditioning in Los Angeles while working a variety of jobs. “It was four years before anything happened,” she told The Grio. She would drive to Los Angeles to audition and return home to work when she ran out of money, keeping this cycle going.

Her career began to move along when she was cast in television shows like “Blink” and “Emily Owens, M.D.” She gained recognition for her portrayal of Evelyn in the science fiction TV series “Falling Skies,” and for the drama film “Waves” (2019), directed by Trey Edward Shults. In 2022, she starred opposite Timothée Chalamet in the film, “Bones and All.”