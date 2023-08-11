Who is Taylor Russell? The actress sparking romance rumors with Harry Styles

Harry Styles is one of the biggest names in entertainment, and fans are always keeping track of his love life. Following his split from Olivia Wilde, there have been rumors swirling about a potential romantic relationship between the singer and accomplished Canadian actress Taylor Russell.

Photographs have captured the “As It Was” singer and the “Bones and All” actor spending time together. They’ve been supporting each other, with Russell dancing in the VIP section during his concert in Vienna. The 29-year-olds were later spotted adventuring through the city together. Styles then supported her performance in “The Effect” at the National Theatre Wednesday evening. In photos published by Page Six, the artists looked close and happy. So who is the gorgeous actress?

Early life

Russell was born on July 18, 1994, in Deep Cove in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. She has an older brother and a younger brother, and is half white from her mother’s side and half black, with a Jamaican father. The artist told The Grio that growing up, she had identity issues, and felt unaccepted by her peers due to the color of her skin.

Facing financial struggles, her family was frequently relocating, uprooting their lives a total of sixteen times to accommodate her father’s professional pursuits.

She began working at the age of 13, working as a hostess at a Szechuan restaurant called Sammy J’s. “I was more like a mom,” she told Harpers Bazaar of her childhood.

Russell was always inclined to the arts, initially drawn to ballet and painting. Her dreams shifted when she found her love of acting at eighteen after attending her first acting class.

The award-winning actress saved up money from her job to buy her first car, and she began auditioning in Los Angeles. During this time, she worked at butcher shops, jewelry stores, Indian restaurants, clothing stores, and Amazon warehouses. “It was four years before anything happened,” she told The Grio. She would drive to Los Angeles to audition and return home to work when she ran out of money, keeping this cycle going.

Her career

Russell’s career began to move along when she was cast in television shows like “Blink” and “Emily Owens, M.D.,” eventually progressing to bigger roles. She gained recognition for her portrayal of Evelyn in the science fiction TV series “Falling Skies,” which aired from 2013 to 2014.

Her performance was recognized for the drama film “Waves” (2019), directed by Trey Edward Shults, where she played Emily Williams. That same year she starred in the psychological thriller film “Escape Room” (2019), as Zoey Davis.

In 2022 she starred opposite Timothée Chalamet in the film, Bones and All.

More than an actress

Russell’s artistic ventures extend beyond acting, and she is also a director. She co-directed the documentary short “The Heart Still Hums” alongside Savanah Leaf which delves into the lives of mothers grappling with addiction, generational trauma, and poverty in Sacramento.

She is also a dedicated dancer and musician. In a 2019 interview with Coveteur, she said, “I’ve always loved the performing arts.” She incorporates a 15-minute daily dance routine into her morning routine.

Amid the pandemic-induced lockdown, she decided to take on an instrument, learning how to play the harp. “It’s the harp. It could never be annoying. It’s such a beautiful, calming thing,” she told Harpers Bazaar.