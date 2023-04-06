Who is Harry Styles’ old flame Kiko Mizuhara? She was spotted with him hours after Emily Ratajkowski

Harry Styles is enjoying his time in Japan with old and new flames. Last month on March 25th the “Watermelon Sugar” singer was spotted making out with Emily Ratajkowski on the streets of Tokyo. Hours later in the wee morning hours of March 26, he was spotted on a live webcam strolling down the street with his ‘old flame’ Kiko Mizuhara.



The Sun posted the footage, where Styles can be seen wearing the same white shirt he rocked with Gonzalez, reporting that the pink-wigged woman was Mizuhara. The singer follows both Gonzales and Kiko on Instagram. Get to know more about the model, actress, singer, and designer who has lived in Japan since childhood.



More of Harry with Kiko Mizuhara in Tokyo pic.twitter.com/qCvhzJvyfm — HSNews (@HS_News_) March 30, 2023

Her family background

Kiko was born in Dallas, Texas, on October 15, 1990, and her real name is Audrie Kiko Daniel. Her father is American Todd Mason Daniel, and her mother, Song Pal-choong is a Zainichi Korean from Nagasaki Japan, known by her Japanese alias Yae Toyama, née Mizuhara. A Zainichi Korean is a group distinct from South Korean nationals who migrated to Japan after the end of World War II and the division of Korea. She moved to Tokyo when she was 2 and then to Kobe, Japan when she was 3. Her younger sister, Ashley Yuka Daniel, also works in the modeling industry.

Her love life

Kiko told NBC News that she has previously dated women. At this time she is seemingly in a relationship with John Carroll Kirby. She accompanied the American keyboardist, composer, and producer to the Grammys in February. She shared a gallery of photos on Instagram, calling him her “Super baby.” If the relationship is monogamous, she and Styles may just be friends.



Her modeling and acting career

The 32-year-old got into modeling in 2002 when she was 12 when she entered a contest for Seventeen magazines, winning an audition. She was picked as Miss Seventeen and was an exclusive model for the magazine for 3 years. When she was 16 she moved to Tokyo alone to advance her career.



2018 when Kiko was a Dior ambassador

By 2008 she was a regular runway model, making her insertional runway debut t The Paris Collections in Olympia Le Tan’s Spring/Summer 2014 Show. She has since worked with numerous brands like Vogue China, Vogue Japa, GQ, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, Diesel, Phillip Lim, Vivienne Tam, Reebok, Kitsuné, Tiffany & Co, and more.



iko Mizuhara, Haruomi Hosono and Yuka Mizuhara arrive at the opening ceremony of Tokyo International Film Festival 2019

The artist is also an actress and has starred in Japanese movies and television series. Tran Anh Hung’s Norwegian Wood in 2010 her first major credit. In 2023 she co-starred in the film Aristocrats, adapted from the novel Ano Ko wa Kizoku by Mariko Yamauchi.

Her career as a designer

Kiko started her venture into the fashion world as a designer in 2013, collaborating with Opening Ceremony. That same year she started her collection “Bad Girl of the ’90s.” Beyoncé wore her viral pizza outfit, and Rihanna also rocked items from the collection. In 2016 she established Kiko Co., Ltd, referred to as “Office Kiko.” She launched her own designer brand in 2017 called “OK,” and in 2018 she collaborated with the Japanese footwear brand Esperanza.

