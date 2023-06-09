Harry Styles might be the halftime performer for the 2024 Super Bowl. According to rumors, the former One Direction singer is the top choice to perform during the halftime show of the sporting event.

As reported by MLFootball, Styles could soon be confirmed. “There’s been a lot of chatter that multiple-time GRAMMY award winner and former One Direction Star Harry Styles will be the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performer,” they wrote on Twitter.

Despite the news that has yet to be confirmed, fans have already supported the idea. “Harry Styles is rumored to headline the Superbowl; this is not a drill,” one person wrote, while another said: “The thought of a $10,000 Super Bowl ticket just to watch harry styles poss perform at halftime is tempting until you factor in everything else.”

While we wait for the National Football League (NFL) to make the official announcement, what is a done deal is the contract with TelevisaUnivision to stream the Super Bowl LVIII in Español.

The Spanish language channel will simultaneously broadcast the game along the NFL and CBS Sports on February 11, 2024.

The Super Bowl is usually the most-watched broadcast in America, and the second most-watched sporting broadcast in the world, following the UEFA Champions League.

While the Super Bowl is known for football, it’s also known for its crazy ads, with some brands paying up to $7 million for a 30-second clip.