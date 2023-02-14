Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro have a Super Bowl date night

Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro were spotted making the most of the Super Bowl. The pair was spotted having a drink in Scottsdale, Arizona, ahead of the Super Bowl, at the Cash App & Visa h.wood Homecoming pop up experience.

©GrosbyGroup



Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro

Rodriguez and Cordeiro were photographed walking hand in hand, talking and enjoying a drink. Cordeiro was wearing a red dress and wore her hair long and wavy, while Rodriguez wore a dark jacket.

Rodriguez and Cordeiro have been dating for a couple of months. According to PEOPLE, the two have a great relationship and are incredibly similar. "She may be as strict about her own regimen as he is," said a source. "Alex and Jaclyn are both fitness obsessed and into exercise and body building."

“He would not date anyone for a few months or longer who was not into daily fitness. It is a major part of his life."

In addition to fitness, the two are parents on their own, which gives them something that they also share. Still, the source made it clear that Rodriguez is moving at his own pace. "I think she is serious about him," they said. "I don't see Alex getting terribly serious about anyone now...he seems to be happy for the moment."

Rodriguez and Cordeiro were first linked in October of last year, according to a Page Six report. Cordeiro is one of the most serious public relationships Rodriguez has had since his break up with Jennifer Lopez.

This past Christmas, Rodriguez shared a photo alongside Cordeiro and his daughters, Natasha and Ella, showing that there’s a commitment between the two.