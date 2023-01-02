A-Rod’s girlfriend uses a machete to open champagne: ‘almost didn’t make it into 2023’

Alex Rodriguez rang in the new year laughing with his new girlfriend, Jac Cordeiro. On Monday, the former baseball player shared a hilarious reel showing the fitness trainer open a bottle of champagne with a huge machete. Cordeiro was all smiles as she pushed off the cork that went flying toward A-Rod.



A-Rod quipped in the caption that he, “Almost didn’t make it into 2023.” “That came at you 300 mph,” quipped Chef Kelvin in the comments.

Cordeiro and Rodriguez started to make headlines a couple of months ago. In October, they were spotting shopping arm and arm at Rodeo drive.

The couple went Instagram official last month on December 17th ahead of Christmas. A-Rod shared a family photo of them in front of a huge Christmas tree in New York, alongside his two daughters Natasha, 18, and Ella, 14. “From our hearts to yours, Merry Christmas,” he captioned the pic.

After getting in time with the family, they spent Christmas Day together at the Miami Dolphins football game. Cordeiro shared a reel from their day, which included standing on the field.