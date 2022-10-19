Alex Rodriguez shops arm and arm with Jac Cordeiro at Rodeo Drive

Alex Rodriguez recently spent time at Rodeo Drive with a Canadian woman named Jac Cordeiro. They looked happy Monday as they walked arm in arm photos.
It’s the first time the 47-year-old former athlete and the fitness guru have been spotted together. According to a Page Six insider, friends say “he’s very happy” and “enjoying” the time he’s spending with her. “She’s great! She’s a former nurse and a mother of two,” they added.
Cordeiro is a Canadian fitness expert and owner of JACFIT. Her website describes her as “A nurse. An elite plant-based athlete, mother, and entrepreneur.”
The blonde beauty has around 66k thousand followers on Instagram, where she shares incredible photos of her impressive physique.
Cordeiro looked happy to be shopping with A-Rod at the celebrity hot spot. The luxurious street on Beverly Hills was one of the places he would spend time with his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez. A-Rod and JLo were photographed on Rodeo Drive multiple times throughout their relationship.
While JLo has rekindled her love with Ben Affleck, the former Yankees star has not been in a long term relationship since they broke up in April 2021. He was briefly linked to Kathryne Padgett, 25, who happened to be another fitness competitor, and they split ways in September.