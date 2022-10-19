Alex Rodriguez shops arm and arm with Jac Cordeiro at Rodeo Drive

Alex Rodriguez recently spent time at Rodeo Drive with a Canadian woman named Jac Cordeiro. They looked happy Monday as they walked arm in arm photos.

It’s the first time the 47-year-old former athlete and the fitness guru have been spotted together. According to a Page Six insider, friends say “he’s very happy” and “enjoying” the time he’s spending with her. “She’s great! She’s a former nurse and a mother of two,” they added.

Cordeiro is a Canadian fitness expert and owner of JACFIT. Her website describes her as “A nurse. An elite plant-based athlete, mother, and entrepreneur.”

The blonde beauty has around 66k thousand followers on Instagram, where she shares incredible photos of her impressive physique.

