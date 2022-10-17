Jennifer Lopez and the beautiful memory she shared with her ex-husband Marc Anthony

Jennifer Lopez is currently enjoying the first months of her newlywed life with Ben Affleck, but that does not take away the great memories she shared with her previous partners. Such is the case of Marc Anthony, with whom she not only shares two children, but also several professional projects, such as the film ‘El cantante’ (The Singer) in which they worked together. The ‘Diva from the Bronx’ used her social media to pay tribute to the film, in which her and Marc were a couple in fiction; he played the Puerto Rican singer Héctor Lavoe, and she played his wife, Nilda Román, known as ‘Puchi’.
At the time that JLo and Marc Anthony released the film, in 2006, the interpreters had been married for just over two years and were in one of the best moments of their relationship. In addition to acting in the film, in one of the leading roles, JLo was also involved in the film’s production with her production company Nuyorican Productions. In fact, it was the first film produced by the company, which she founded alongside her manager, Benny Medina.
On Instagram, Jennifer posted a clip of the movie, which premiered 16 years ago and captioned it with this message: “This was the first movie I produced for Nuyorican Productions! I’m extremely proud of it. We have come a long way … Great story. Great cast. Great acting. Thank you for putting this clip together @jlomybff 💕 #ElCantante #Puchi #HectorLavoe #CinemaSunday”
Although there are few images of the films, the paparazzi managed to capture Marc and JLo in character, as Héctor Lavoe and “Puchi” on their wedding day. In the images obtained, the singer can be seen wearing a wedding dress typical of the time. The movie is about the life and rise to fame of Héctor Lavoe, as well as his marriage to ‘Puchi’ and his fight against addictions.
Directed by Leon Ichaso, the film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 12, 2006, to mixed reviews. After the premiere of the film, JLo and Marc continued their relationship, becoming one of the strongest couples in the entertainment world. Two years after the premiere, the singers welcomed their twins, Emme and Max.
In July 2011, JLo and Marc surprised everyone by issuing a statement about their separation. Three years later, the couple was legally divorced. Despite how painful that chapter in their lives was, the two maintain a cordial relationship, especially for the sake of the children they share. Currently, JLo is married to Ben Affleck, with whom she reunited after years and after her courtship in the 2000’s, while Marc is engaged to the Paraguayan model Nadia Ferreira.