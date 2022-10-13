Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira become pawrents! Take a look at their new ‘baby’

Five months ago, Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira announced their engagement, and their fans have been waiting anxiously to know all the details of their upcoming wedding. When the big day arrives, the salsa singer and the model have decided to become pawrents.

The happy couple welcomed to their household a new furry baby named Blue. The Paraguayan beauty pageant and the Puerto Rican star took to social media to announce the good news in a joint publication on Instagram: “We present the new member of the family,” they wrote, sharing a couple of photos of both and the adorable puppy.

The 23-year-old Miss Universe runner-up snapped a few pictures with her soon-to-be husband while delicately carrying her puppy. She also created an Instagram account so fans can keep up with the doggy.

“My name is Blue… I was born on July 16, 2022, and I am the most playful, intelligent, and spoiled baby by my parents,” the puppy’s account reads.

“Love of my soul,” Nadia wrote in one of the posts, followed by Ludy Ferreira, her mom, who said, “Beautiful, from a grandmother,” referring to the puppy as her grandson.

While Marc Anthony has already been married three times (with Dayanara Torres, Jennifer Lopez, and Shannon de Lima) and has six children, for Nadia, this wedding will be her first. The model has admitted to being very excited about her relationship and starting a family with the singer.

Last June, the Paraguayan was interviewed in La Hora ¡HOLA! about her plans for her marriage, and she revealed that she wants to have a large family. When asked how she saw herself as a married woman, she answered without hesitation: “With many children.” However, it seems that they will choose to take things easy. “I think that at a certain moment, not yet. We are taking advantage, enjoying every second,” she said.