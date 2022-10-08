Pet of the week: Meet Roxanne, the rescue dog improving her health by swimming

Our pet of the week achieved an incredible goal, improving her health following a very intense fitness journey. Roxanne is an 8-year-old rescue dog, and after suffering from health issues, she arrived at an RSPCA in Cheshire, a small rehoming charity for dogs & cats in the Crewe, Nantwich & surrounding areas.

Roxanne was suffering from obesity in October 2021, weighing almost 85 pounds and barely being able to walk without getting out of breath. However after getting into a strict diet and a rigorous workout plan, the team at RSPCA helped Roxanne with swimming sessions to achieve a healthier weight.

Apart from helping with her obesity, Roxanne was able to improve her mobility, as hydrotherapy also benefits her arthritis. And while the adorable pup still has a long way to go in her fitness journey, she is now able to play with her favorite squeaky ball, and has way more energy that she did a year ago.