Prince Harry says he and Meghan ‘basically have five children’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not only parents to kids Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana, but also three fur kids! The Duke of Sussex spoke about his “five children” during a video call with WellChild Award winners, which was shared on Oct. 10.

“I tell you what, we all need a dog that keeps us calm. I’ve got three in this house now. So, we basically have five children,” Harry, who is patron of the children’s charity WellChild, said while speaking to winner Isabelle’s family.

“I’ve got a black Labrador called Pula, a rescue beagle called Guy. And we got another rescue beagle called Mia. And between the three of them, they charge around chasing squirrels and causing all sorts of problems to us every single day,” the Duke continued. “But they are also emotional support dogs, 100 percent when they’re behaving.”

In August, it was reported that Meghan and Harry had welcomed a new member to their family. According to The Los Angeles Times, the California-based couple adopted a seven-year-old beagle named Mia, who was rescued from the Envigo breeding facility in Virginia.

During the recent video call, Harry shared an update on his three-year-old son and one-year-old daughter. “They’re doing great,” he said. The Duke also revealed, “Archie is very, very busy and Lili is learning to use her voice, which is great.”