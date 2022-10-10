Prince Harry shares update on Archie and Lilibet during video call

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids are growing up! The Duke of Sussex shared an update on his three-year-old son Archie Harrison and one-year-old daughter Lilibet Diana during a recent video call with WellChild Award winners.

When asked, “How are Archie and Lilibet doing?” the royal dad of two replied, “They’re doing great”

Harry later added, “Archie is very, very busy and Lili is learning to use her voice, which is great.”

Harry virtually met with the winners of the 2022 WellChild Award last week. “That is a very, very cool award,” the Duke said as four-year-old Henry showed him his award. “I was supposed to be the one giving it to you and I was sadly not able to be there.”

Harry, who is patron of the children’s charity, was due to attend the 2022 WellChild Awards on Sept. 8, but canceled his appearance and traveled to Balmoral, where his grandmother Queen Elizabeth died that afternoon.

Following the death of Her Majesty, Harry recalled his late grandmother meeting his and Meghan’s children. “Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren,” Harry said in a statement. “I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III.”