New photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry from UK visit released

Misan Harriman has released two new photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry from their trip to the UK last month. The photographer and family friend, who has photographed the couple and their daughter Lilibet Diana in the past, shared the photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Monday.
The images, which were taken days before Queen Elizabeth passed away, show Meghan and Harry “moments before” they attended the opening ceremony for the One Young World Summit. Meghan, who has been a One Young World Counsellor since 2014, delivered a keynote address at the summit in Manchester on Sept. 5.
The Duchess stared directly at the camera in one photo as she linked fingers with Harry, who flashed a grin. In a black-and-white shot, the Duke and Duchess were pictured from the side, holding hands.
The photos of Meghan and Harry were released two days after Buckingham Palace shared a new photo of King Charles III, the Queen Consort and the Prince and Princess of Wales. The image of the two royal couples was taken at Buckingham Palace on the eve of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.
Meghan and Harry, who had returned to Europe prior to the Queen’s death for events in the UK and Germany, attended Her Majesty’s funeral on Sept. 19. Page Six confirmed that the Duke and Duchess left the UK the day after the funeral. Variety reported on Sept. 27 that “upon returning home to California, the couple intends to take a week off to spend time with their children, Archie and Lilibet.”