New photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry from UK visit released

Misan Harriman has released two new photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry from their trip to the UK last month. The photographer and family friend, who has photographed the couple and their daughter Lilibet Diana in the past, shared the photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Monday.

The images, which were taken days before Queen Elizabeth passed away, show Meghan and Harry “moments before” they attended the opening ceremony for the One Young World Summit. Meghan, who has been a One Young World Counsellor since 2014, delivered a keynote address at the summit in Manchester on Sept. 5.

The Duchess stared directly at the camera in one photo as she linked fingers with Harry, who flashed a grin. In a black-and-white shot, the Duke and Duchess were pictured from the side, holding hands.