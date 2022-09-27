Find out when Meghan Markle’s podcast will return

Meghan Markle’s Spotify podcast is set to return next week, according to Variety. A new episode of Archetypes featuring Margaret Cho will be released on Tuesday, Oct. 4. New episodes had been “paused during the official mourning period for Her Majesty The Queen,” who passed away on Sept. 8.

‘Archetypes’ will return on Oct. 4, per Variety

The royal family’s website announced on Sept. 9 that “following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, it is His Majesty The King’s wish that a period of Royal Mourning be observed from now until seven days after The Queen’s Funeral.” The period of royal mourning has since ended.

Meghan and Harry, who returned to Europe for events earlier this month, stayed in the UK after the British monarch’s passing. Page Six confirmed that the couple, who reside in California, left the UK the day after Her Majesty’s funeral, which took place on Sept. 19.